An investigation has been launched after a man who suffered severe burns waited almost two hours for an ambulance to arrive.

Chris Williams-Ellis was working on a car in a mechanic pit at his home in Corwen, Denbighshire, on September 8 when the fire started. He suffered 45% burns to his body.

Mr Williams-Ellis' partner, Catherine Stewart, managed to pull him out of the fire and call the emergency services but it took several other calls from various people before an ambulance got to them.

Mr Williams-Ellis was so badly burned during the incident that at one point he was given a 50/50 chance of survival and he is still in a coma in intensive care.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has admitted that there was an "unacceptable" delay and apologised. A full investigation into what happened is now underway.

The cause of the spark which started the fire is unknown.

Ms Stewart described how Mr Williams-Ellis had been working underneath a car when something caused a spark and set fire to him.

After pulling him out from underneath the vehicle, she "then watched helplessly as the fire engulfed everything in the barn, including a number of vehicles, all Chris's tools and the roof". Mr Williams-Ellis was originally taken to Whiston Hospital in Merseyside, where he underwent skin grafts, but after developing pneumonia he was then transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital in Greater Manchester.

There he was placed on a life support machine that could take over his heart and lung functions for him.

Ms Stewart said: "Chris has been fighting hard and he has now been removed from this life support, but still in a coma in intensive care and just recently underwent skin grafts to repair his worst burns on his arms and hands.

"He will be in hospital for a long time to receive ongoing treatment and rehabilitation."

Mr Williams-Ellis' mum, Philomene Williams-Ellis, wants members of the Wales Ambulance Service NHS Trust to be held accountable.

She said: "Catherine managed to get him out of the fire and called 999 at 2:50pm, but it was nearly three hours before he actually got to hospital and had treatment.

"He couldn't breathe and had no pain relief. No one knew what was the best thing to do, and he was there in agony for all those hours."

She said neighbours and members of the fire service also called for an ambulance after Ms Stewart's initial call.

In the end, "someone got in touch with the air ambulance who managed to get there in 20 minutes," she said.

"They did call Catherine back two minutes after the first call and told her to put him in tepid water for his burns. But the fire turned up and had to turn the mains off so he was in that cold water for ages."

Mr Williams-Ellis restores classic cars and was working underneath a vehicle when the fire started.

She said that a fire engine arrived after 25 minutes but they said they had not been told there was a casualty.

Ms Williams-Ellis added: "Catherine is worried that she wasn't forceful enough but she was screaming that Chris was on fire."

She now wants "justice" for her son and to ensure something like this "never happens again".

Jason Killens, Chief Executive at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: "We know this will be a profoundly upsetting time for the family of Mr Williams-Ellis, and the thoughts of everyone at the ambulance service are with them.

"Given the very serious nature of what happened, an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and the cause of the unacceptable delay – for which we are very sorry – is being prioritised and concluded as swiftly as possible."We are an organisation committed to learning and improvement, and have offered to meet the Williams-Ellis family to take them through our findings and any lessons identified in full.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Williams-Ellis and his family at this deeply distressing time."