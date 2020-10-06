The Prime Minister has promised to "upgrade" wind farms off the coast of Wales as part of his plan to 'build back better' after the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson made his comments in his annual speech to the Conservative party's conference which this year has been taking place online because of covid restrictions.

In his speech he set out the aim that every electrical appliance in the UK would be powered by "the breezes that blow around these islands."

And he added that, "Far out in the deepest waters we will harvest the gusts, and by upgrading infrastructure in places like Teesside and Humber and Scotland and Wales we will increase an offshore wind capacity that is already the biggest in the world."

Boris Johnson was speaking at the virtual Conservative party conference Credit: PA

There are already three wind farms in the seas off or near the coast of Wales, including 160 turbines in the Gwynt y Môr wind farm with plans being developed for another two wind farms elsewhere in Welsh waters.

The Prime Minister said such big infrastructure projects are proof that such large projects benefit all parts of the UK, and hit out at supporters of independence in Scotland and pledged that in future "you will see a Britain that is more united than for decades in its constitutional settlement."

Speaking just before the Prime Minister, the Welsh Secretary also criticised politicians in Wales who he said are "fixated on the purity of the devolution settlement."

Simon Hart was also speaking at the Conservative party's digital conference

Simon Hart said that his message for those politicians was "less politics more action" and repeated a now-familiar call for the M4 relief road to be built.

In a pre-conference interview with ITV Cymru Wales, Boris Johnson confirmed that his government will "look at" making the project happen despite it being rejected by the Welsh Government which has control of road-building.

Simon Hart agreed the scheme should be revisited and criticised those who are "fixated with the purity of the devolution settlement," adding that he was "fixated with jobs."

"If we do the A55 improvements in north Wales, if we do the M4 relief road in the south and if we do the Llanymynech by-pass in the middle of Wales it joins the Midlands, it joins north Wales to Merseyside and it joins London and west Wales where I live.

"All of these things should be looked at through the prism of the United Kingdom and jobs and prosperity not some cosy political settlement in Cardiff.

"The difference between where I stand and where our colleagues in the Senedd stand is that they seem to be fixated with the purity of the devolution settlement. I'm fixated with gust getting economic recovery and jobs first and foremost."