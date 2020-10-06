The Abergele shops and pubs preparing for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Local shops in a north Wales town have started preparing for the beginning of 'I'm a Celebrity... Get me out of here.''

As the countdown to this year's show continues at Gwrych Castle near Abergele, Ant and Dec are thought to be in the area but haven't been spotted in the town.

As preparations are on going at the Castle, where a set is being constructed ready for the celebrities, the local shops have taken on an "I'm a Celeb" theme by decorating their windows and displays.

Meanwhile at the Pen y Bont pub they are very much taking advantage of the publicity. Julie Bright, the pub's manager says they're trying to create ''some happiness.''

The pub's chef, Keith Bright ,has created up some celebrity style challenge recipes, that may or may not be to customer's taste.

''We're trying to generate some happiness, and we've had so much fun doing it, and I've had some of my regulars help with the windows. My daughter's painted the castle, and all the shops they've all had people helping out. To know it's in our town is going to be fantastic.''

''A couple of nice dishes and a couple they might not like. If you finish the platter we might give you a free pint or beer or something.''

Preparations are taking place at Gwrych Castle.

In August ITV confirmed the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be filmed in north Wales.

The broadcaster had previously revealed that the show, which usually flies celebrities out to the Australian jungle, would be taking place in the UK for its 20th series because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And now Gwrych Castle in Abergele has officially been confirmed as the location where presenting duo Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of the hit show, live each night on ITV this autumn.