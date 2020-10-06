Major search for man reported missing from ferry off Welsh coast

A major search of the Irish Sea has been carried out after a crewman was reported missing from a ferry travelling to north Wales.

The crewman was last seen on the ferry travelling from Dublin to Holyhead between 3.30pm and 4pm on Monday.

He was reported missing at 9pm, prompting a wide scale air and sea search covering more than 1,000 square nautical miles.

But the Coastguard said nothing was found.

The search and rescue operation involved RNLI crews from Porthdynllaen, Holyhead and Moelfre, a fixed wing aircraft and a helicopter.

Officers from North Wales Police also carried out port and vessel searches.

The aircraft and helicopter are due to carry out another search of the area this morning.