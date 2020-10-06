Police officer taken to hospital after being injured during Bangor arrest

A police officer has been injured and taken to hospital following an incident at Maesgeirchen housing estate, Bangor, on Monday.

At around 4:30pm, North Wales Police were called out to a public order incident on the Tan-y-Bryn area of the estate.

While arresting a male at the scene, an officer received non-life threatening injuries and had to be taken to Ysbyty Gwenydd.

North Wales Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about it, to come forward.