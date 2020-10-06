Waiting times for routine surgeries have increased dramatically across at least five Welsh health boards since the start of the pandemic, ITV Cymru Wales can reveal.

Statistics show that some patients have had to wait twice as long as normal for their procedure.

At Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (CVUHB), the number of patients waiting more than 36 weeks for surgery increased by more than 500% between the end of February and end of August.

Many routine procedures and diagnostic tests were paused when the national lockdown began in March so that healthcare resources could be focussed on tackling coronavirus and to limit risk of the virus spreading.

Charities and doctors warned about the effects changes to routine healthcare and check-ups may have already had on public health - especially for those with cancer.

There are concerns that as coronavirus cases rise once again, things could become even worse.

Freedom of Information requests by ITV Cymru Wales revealed that most Welsh health boards have seen an increase in waiting times for routine operations this year.

In Cardiff the number of people waiting longer than 36 weeks rose to 5,864 by September from 925 at the end of February, in Swansea Bay University Health Board area people are waiting an extra 17 weeks on average.

In Powys, the average waiting time increased from 14 and a half weeks to 27 weeks between February and June.

Under Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, the wait increased from 20 weeks to 32 weeks in that same time period.

John Richards, 60, had his surgery postponed because of the pandemic. He was due to have a knee replacement back in March.

Levelling no criticism at the Welsh NHS, he said he understands why the surgery had to be pushed back but there must be "millions" like him, now living every day in pain.

Even short distances are can leave Mr Richards feeling uncomfortable and at times, that pain can be "excruciating".

He hopes to have his operation within the next 80 days but this depends on the ever-changing coronavirus situation.

In light of the fact that coronavirus cases are rising again, the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) are calling for more hospitals to be ringfenced as Covid-free, to try and avoid operation cancellations in the near future.

A report by the RCS highlighted concerns about access to 'Covid-light' or 'green zone' hospital sites - where patients can be treated in a virus-free environment.

The RCS found that many of the surgeons they surveyed across the UK were unable to access 'Covid-light' facilities and would therefore struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels of elective surgery activity.

They found this was a particular problem in Wales.

Both the Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru have backed the need for Welsh Government to "urgently" look at the issue of 'Covid-light' hospitals.

Commenting on the RCS' findings, Welsh Conservative shadow health spokesperson, Andrew RT Davies said Welsh Government must listen and "support Wales's dedicated world-class surgeons and medical staff to ensure we can lift patients out of the current vortex of pain, anguish and frustration".

Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: "Welsh Government must ensure that hospitals are able to create safe environments so that people can be confident in attending for routine procedures, so these unacceptably long waiting lists can be managed."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "On 13 March, the Health Minister announced that all non-urgent activity should be stopped to prepare for the pandemic. However, he was clear that all urgent activity, including cancer work, should continue where it was safe and in the patient’s best interest.

"Collection of performance data was also put on hold to allow health boards to focus on this work. We are currently considering when to restart publishing this data.

"Health Boards are working to restart more services. They are doing all they can to keep Covid and non-Covid patients separate and have been changing the care environment with the creation of ‘green zones’. The work is being clinically-led and consultants are currently prioritising patients in order of clinical need."