Ten people die with Covid-19 as 425 test positive in Wales

Ten people in Wales have died with coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,640.

A further 425 have also tested positive for the virus. A total of 26,872 cases have been confirmed by Public Health Wales since the pandemic began.

Deaths involving Covid-19 have risen in Wales and England for the third week in a row, with the average number of deaths registered rising to above 250 more than usual.

It comes after the Welsh Government revealed it is considering quarantine restrictions for people travelling to Wales from areas of the UK with high levels of the virus.

First Minister Mark Drakeford had previously called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to introduce travel restrictions for people in areas of England under local lockdown.

Wales is considering a quarantine rule for people travelling from high risk areas in the UK. Credit: PA Images

The latest Public Health Wales figures, published on 6 October, revealed Cardiff as having 44 new cases - the most of any local authority area.

Wrexham, Flintshire and Rhondda Cynon Taf all recorded 40 new cases, while 33 were identified in Swansea.

The lowest number of new cases were in Newport, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, with just one case reported in each county.

103 of the cases were residents outside of Wales, which the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales have said is likely to be connected to students.