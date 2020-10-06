Wales name seven uncapped players in autumn squad

Seven uncapped players, including Callum Sheedy, have been named in Wales squad for their upcoming autumn fixtures.

Two uncapped forwards, hooker Sam Parry and back-row Josh Macleod, and five uncapped back, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Johnny Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit and Ioan Lloyd, are all included in the squad.

Meanhwile Tomas Francis, Rhys Patchell and Jonathan Davies, return from injury after missing the Guinness Six Nations campaign earlier this year.

Wales upcoming fixtures:Wales kick off their autumn schedule with a friendly against France in Paris, before their re-arranged Six Nations finale against Scotland at Parc y Scarlets.

Pivac’s squad will then kick off the Autumn Nations Cup on November 13th against Ireland in Dublin before fixtures against Georgia and England, as well as the tournament’s play-off final on December 5th.

Credit: PA

Wayne Pivac said the fixtures are ''ideal preparation'' for the 2021 Six Nations.

“We are looking forward to getting back to international rugby and getting the squad together again.”

“This campaign is hugely important looking to the future and long term to the RWC in 2023. It is ideal preparation for the all-important 2021 Six Nations which will come around quickly after the ANC.”