There has been three further deaths from coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total to 1,643.

The latest figures released by Public Health Wales also showed 752 new cases, taking the total number of people who have tested positive in the country to 27,624.

Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf recorded the most new positive cases per 100,000 of the population.

It comes as Wales' Chief Medical Officer said he was "optimistic" about the prospects of a coronavirus vaccine, despite the First Minister recently saying a vaccine was still "quite a while away".

First Minister Mark Drakeford was quoted during an online question and answer session with the public on Tuesday, saying he believed a vaccine was a long way in the future.

The sort of vaccine that really will put an end to coronavirus is quite a way away, I think. So we've got to learn to live with it. First Minister Mark Drakeford

"I wouldn't get carried away, myself, by some of the things you sometimes hear ministers at the UK Government level saying, or some of the more typical reports you hear in newspapers, suggesting there is some miracle around the corner that is going to get us all out of this in short order," he continued.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that we could be a "while away" from a vaccine for Wales. Credit: Welsh Government.

Wales' Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton spoke about the prospect of a vaccine at a Welsh Government press conference on Wednesday, saying that he believes small quantities of the vaccine could become available in "the next six months".

"There are a number of promising candidates, which are rapidly progressing through research trials, but we are still some way off having a vaccination against this virus ready to be rolled out throughout the population," he said.

"We are planning now for a mass vaccination programme in Wales as soon as a vaccine becomes available.

"I am more optimistic about vaccines than I was six months ago."

Cases per 100,000 of the population based on today's figures: