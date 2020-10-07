More people at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant have lost their lives in a Covid-19 outbreak at the site.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board confirmed that a further eight people have died, bringing the total to 21.

Cases at the hospital also continued to rise to 127.

At the Prince Charles Hospital, also under the Cwm Taf health board, cases dropped slightly from 22 to 17 however they also recorded their first death related to this outbreak.

The health board also revealed that they are monitoring another outbreak at one of their hospitals. The Princess of Wales Hospital has recorded one coronavirus death and has 15 confirmed cases.

Temporary restrictions to some services remain in place at the Royal Glamorgan while the health board said "immediate measures to contain the spread of the virus have been taken" at the two other sites.

There has been one death related to the Covid-19 outbreak at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil. Credit: ITV Wales

Medical Director for Cwm Taf health board, Dr Nick Lyons, said they are working with Public Health Wales to "closely monitor" coronavirus cases at all three hospitals.

He said: "The safety of our patients and staff remains our first priority and immediate measures to contain the spread of the virus have been put in place.

"We are taking the outbreaks extremely seriously and the stringent and robust mitigating actions which have been taken across our sites are being closely observed. However given the nature of coronavirus, there is an inevitable time delay in when we will see the positive impact of these measures."

Dr Lyons apologised to families and the local communities affected by the outbreaks.

As infection rates rise, he also pleaded for "members of the public to take seriously" their behaviour and ensure it does not contribute to the further spread of the virus.

The Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend also now has 15 coronavirus cases at the site and has recorded one related death. Credit: ITV Wales

The temporary restrictions that reman in place at the Royal Glamorgan include the suspension of elective surgeries - apart from a small number of urgent cancer cases. Adult emergency admissions are also still being diverted to other hospitals.

A helpline has been set up for anyone affected by the outbreak at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital. Members of the public can call 01685 726 464 between 9am and 4:30pm, Mon to Fri.