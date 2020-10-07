Ryan Giggs says he's disappointed fans can't watch Wales take on England but insists his team are ''ready for the challenge.''

The Wales manager says he and his players are ''excited'' for the international friendly in Wembley on Thursday.

''We're ready for the challenge and excited for it! Everyone's looking forward to it, it's always a huge game''.

While fans will be missed, Giggs hopes the support will continue from living rooms.

''Obviously we would like fans there but it's still a good occasion. This is an occasion the fans will love. we always have great support at home and brilliant support away from home, fans will have to be cheering from their living rooms.''

While the clash against England is a big one, the Wales manager's priority is the Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.

''If you can't get excited about this game, you're in the wrong business. It wont be easy, but everyone wants to be involved in the game, our priority is the players who needs minutes get them.''

Wales will be without Aaron Ramsey, Gareth bale, and Hal Robson-Kanu, who broke an arm in West Brom's 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

Aaron Ramsey will join the squad for their forthcoming Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria, but the midfielder - who's been in a bubble after staff at his club tested positive for coronavirus - will miss Thursday's friendly with England. Giggs remains confident despite it.

''We're getting there, the strength and depth will be tested. In football you can't take anything for granted. You have to be ready for the ups and the downs. There's definitely progression.''

Meanhwhile, England will be without Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho after they broke coronavirus rules over the Weekend. They join Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood, who broke similar rules in September.