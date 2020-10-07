A mum-of-two who says she is "lucky to be alive" after her house exploded in Seven Sisters has finally been released from hospital.The incident at Church Road on Wednesday, June 24, resulted in two boys, aged five and two, being airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and a 31-year-old woman being taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.While it is understood that both boys left hospital shortly after the incident, their mother spent over three months under medical supervision.

In July, South Wales Police concluded the explosion, which also led to other properties being badly damaged, is likely to have been caused by old gas cylinders.Following the blast Seven Sisters councillor Stephen Hunt set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help those affected, which reached over £22,000.The 31-year-old woman thanked the NHS staff who looked after her and her boys as she announced she was finally home.

Posting on social media she said: "So here I am.. after 14 weeks in hospital I am finally home with my family. It has been the absolute worst time of my life and such a roller-coaster."On times it has been so hard to remain positive and stay focused, some days just wanting to give up. I genuinely don't have the words to describe how overwhelmed I am with everyone's generosity, donations, support, messages and love. I wish I could individually thank everyone!"To the NHS staff who looked after me & my boys, the air ambulance team and emergency services..The men that risked their own lives entering what was left of the house to rescue me.. I could go on. I am so thankful."Both my friends and family have got me through the toughest time, going out of their way to help as much as possible ! Thank you from the bottom of my heart."I still have a very long way to go, and my appearance may have changed, but this horrific time has made me realise that life is precious. It can change in seconds so from now on I will be making the most of life with family & friends because I realise just how lucky I am to still be here."