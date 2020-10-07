British Transport Police are appealing for information after a man reportedly acted 'inappropriately' in front of a young girl on a train to Whitland, Carmarthenshire.

The girl was travelling to school on the train at around 7:30am on 10 September.

Despite her moving seats several times, the man followed her until he left the train at Whitland station.

Officers investigating the report of "outraging public decency" have released a CCTV image in connection to the incident and are asking anyone who may recognise the man in it, to come forward.

They believe the man in the picture may have information which could help their investigation.

British Transport Police are also asking anyone with relevant information to contact them or to make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers.