Staff test positive for coronavirus at Abercynon test centre

Two members of staff at a coronavirus testing centre in Abercynon have tested positive for the virus, the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed.

ITV Wales has been told a number of Serco staff at the facility at Abercynon Sports Centre had been tested for Covid-19 over the weekend, and two had received positive results.

A spokesperson for the department said that "all appropriate safety measures" were in place at the site prior to the positive tests.

Following the results, four further members of staff were asked to remain at home as a precaution.

All DHSC and NHS risk assessment management processes have been followed. The positive tests have been reported in the appropriate ways. Department of Health and Social Care

Rhondda Cynon Taf was the second borough to be placed under local lockdown restrictions by the Welsh Government on September 17.

The decision to lockdown the region came after health minister Vaughan Gething announced that there were a "number of clusters" that had contributed to the rapid rise of cases.

Now, 15 boroughs are under some form of restriction in Wales as the Welsh Government looks to tackle the rise in cases.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton said that the restrictions in place across Wales were "working".

"These restrictions are in place for two main reasons – to protect people’s health and to prevent the virus spreading further, either in the local community or beyond the borders to areas with lower coronavirus rates," he said.

"Local restrictions have been in place for almost four weeks now and there is evidence to show they are working."