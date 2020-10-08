200 jobs at risk at Bangor University as it faces £13m shortfall

200 jobs are at risk as Bangor University is forced to make £13m in savings ahead of a large income shortfall.

Trade unions have described the move as a "huge blow" to the local economy and dismissed the plans as "short-sighted."

In a statement the university said the drop in income was related to fall in international student recruitment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A university spokesperson said: "With our nationally recognised gold rating for teaching excellence, students are at the heart of the university.

"Our priority in any changes will be to ensure that their experience is not only protected but enhanced. Whilst this is a period of significant challenge it also provides an opportunity to innovate and emerge from Covid-19 stronger and as a leading force in higher education and the economy of north Wales and beyond.”

It would be the third round of job cuts in just three years and it is thought 80 academic jobs will be lost, as well as 120 support staff.

Unison has criticised the university for "rushing into redundancies."

Banger branch secretary Christine Lewis said: “University executives have been shedding staff for three years and they still haven’t achieved financial stability. Why isn’t Bangor saying ‘let’s put people before buildings’ and see if sensible saving can be made elsewhere first before axing dedicated staff.”

Unite has said they are sacking staff "based on pessimistic projections" whilst the University and College Union has called it "short-sighted."