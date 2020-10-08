Body found after search for missing Irish Sea ferry crewman

A body has been found after a major search for a missing Irish Sea ferry crewman.

The body was found near Ynys Y Fydlyn, Anglesey on Wednesday morning.

The coastguard and RNLI assisted in taking the body to Holyhead lifeboat station, from where it was taken to Gwynedd Hospital at Bangor.

The man was last seen Monday and a sea and air search was carried out which covered more than 1,000 square miles.

Lifeboats from Porthdinllaen, Holyhead and Moelfre and a rescue helicopter from Caernarfon have all been involved as well as a rescue helicopter from the Irish Coastguard.

Chief Inspector Owain Llewellyn said tonight: “We have been actively investigating a missing person inquiry since 5th October, the circumstances of which relate to a male who was last seen aboard an Irish Ferries vessel sailing between Dublin Port and Holyhead. "We have not been able to formally identify the body yet but have informed the missing man’s family of today’s incident.”