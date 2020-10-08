A minister has been appointed to take responsibility for mental health and wellbeing as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Eluned Morgan MS will take on a new role as Minister for Mental Health, Wellbeing and the Welsh Language - the latter already part of her brief.

The Welsh Government says the new title is to acknowledge 'the longer-term impact of the virus on people’s mental health and wellbeing'.

Morgan will be responsible for mental health services, dementia, autism, substance misuse, veterans’ health, patient experience and the obesity strategy, a spokesperson added.

Her former role as International Relations minister - criticised by the Conservatives as a "pretence" - is now gone, with first minister Mark Drakeford absorbing the duties.

Health minister Vaughan Gething will focus solely on Wales’ twin priorities of responding to coronavirus and NHS performance and delivery.

Julie Morgan will continue in her role as Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services.

Eluned Morgan will work alongside health minister Vaughan Gething as the pandemic continues.

Eluned Morgan said: "I am delighted that in my new role I will be able to champion with partners across Wales so many of the causes that I have championed over so many years."

"Covid-19 has highlighted the impact of isolation on people’s mental health, and we will stand by individuals who continue to suffer in these difficult times."

Mark Drakeford added: “We have learned a lot from the first wave of coronavirus and the way both we and public services have responded to the virus. Once again, we are facing rising cases across the country and a difficult few months ahead.

“Vaughan has done an amazing job leading our health service’s response to the pandemic and will continue to take day-to-day charge of that response. The changes I am making to my Cabinet team will mean he can focus all his time and effort on coronavirus and ensuring our NHS is able to treat people with the virus as well as respond to the population’s wider health needs.

“Eluned has a strong track record in government and will bring all that experience to safeguarding and promoting the wider wellbeing of people in Wales.”

The mini-reshuffle means the three Welsh Labour leadership candidates are now at the centre of the Welsh Government's response to the Covid pandemic.