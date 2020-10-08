Santorini and Zante among Greek Islands added to 'safe travel' list

Several Greek islands, including Santorini and Zante, have been added to the 'safe travel' list, meaning visitors won't have to quarantine on return to Wales.

Also added to the list of exempted countries and territories are the islands of Lesbos, Paros and Antiparos, Tinos, and Milos - including the island of Serifos.

But the popular destinations of Crete and Mykonos are not on the list, meaning visitors to those islands must still quarantine for two weeks once home.

The regulations will come into force at 04:00 on Saturday 10 October.

Crete (pictured) and Mykonos are not on the safe list at present. Credit: PA Images

The quarantine list is constantly being reviewed and updated, with locations added and removed based on the health risk to travellers at that time.

Changes can be made with little notice and could be made while you are still on holiday, so people are advised to check the list before their outward and return flights.

Travellers who have visited countries not included on the list, even for a transit stop, must self-isolate for 14 days.

The two-week period of isolation starts on the date you enter Wales. However, if you spend time immediately beforehand somewhere else in the UK or in another place on the exempt list, then you can discount the time spent there off from the 14 days.

Certain people will not need to isolate for 14 days if travelling is deemed essential for their work.