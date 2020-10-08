Poor defending cost Wales as they were beaten 3-0 by England in a friendly at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Despite this being a rare meeting of two old rivals, both teams clearly had more than one eye on their upcoming respective Nations League fixtures.

Wales were missing their two big stars, the injured Gareth Bale and the unavailable Aaron Ramsey - who will now join up with the squad.

Ramsey missed this game after Juventus put their squad in a bubble last Saturday after two non-playing staff tested positive.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs - who played for England at schoolboy level - rested key men as he continues to put his faith in the young talent being produced.

Bukayo Saka made his senior debut as Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was named in attack, heading the Three Lions ahead before Conor Coady and Danny Ings added their first England goals.

Originally pencilled in as a fixture which would usher in a number of supporters before the Government's Covid rules changed, this was England's first home game in 11 months.

Wales had the better of the opening exchanges as an inexperienced England, represented by players from 10 different clubs, failed to click.

Despite that, Calvert-Lewin got in behind and skipped past Wayne Hennessey in the Wales goal but the angle was too acute for the 23-year-old to turn home.

Kieffer Moore had the first decent chance for the visitors but shot wide of Nick Pope's goal just after the 20-minute mark before England finally whirred into life.

Grealish, already looking at home, got in down the right and crossed perfectly for Calvert-Lewin to head in with all the familiarity of his recent performances for his club.

With England starting to enjoy more of the ball, Coady should have done better when a cross fell to him in the box but the Wolves captain could only fire high and wide.

Wales lost Moore to injury later on in the first half as he hobbled off to be replaced by Liverpool's Neco Williams.

Giggs made further changes at the interval as youngsters Ben Cabango and Dylan Levitt replaced Joe Morrell and reported Tottenham target Joe Rodon.

England would double their lead soon after the restart, Grealish again involved as he won a free-kick down the right.

Captain for the night Kieran Trippier swung in a cross which Coady finished coolly on the half-volley for his maiden England goal and his first of any kind in 901 days.

Reece James came on for his debut following the goal, replacing Trippier, as Mason Mount and Tyrone Mings were also introduced.

Calvert-Lewin was withdrawn with the changes meaning Ings moved to a preferred central role - and he soon took his chance to shine, turning home an overhead kick from Mings' knockdown to put the result beyond doubt.

Saka almost followed Calvert-Lewin's lead to score on his debut but Hennessey did well to palm away the Arsenal man's deflected strike.

Ings was denied a second with another fine Hennessey stop while Saints team-mate Ward-Prowse also stung the palms of the Wales stopper in stoppage time.

Wales will turn their attentions to their Nations League matches with Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria, with Giggs' men looking to maintain their 100% winning start in the competition.

Giggs said he was pleased with a number of things he saw from his young side.

"There were a lot of good things," he said.

"We started the game really well, the pressing was good and we were confident on the ball which you have to be against a quality team."

"If you switch off or give bad goals away you are going to get punished."

"The first goal was disappointing because it was soft, then two goals from set-pieces after that, we normally do really well but we just went to sleep on them."

Giggs confirmed Kieffer Moore was forced off in the first half with a toe injury which could yet rule the striker out of Sunday's game with the Republic of Ireland.

But he offered better news on Aaron Ramsey, who missed the game at Wembley after two positive COVID-19 tests at club side Juventus, with the former Arsenal man set to return a the weekend.

"Aaron is fine," added Giggs.

"He is going to meet us in Dublin, that is fine. He has trained all week in Turin so everything is good there."

"Kieffer has hurt his toe so we are going to access it, try and get a scan in the morning."

"I thought he was a handful tonight, a real threat, the game obviously changed with the first goal but when Kieffer went off we lost that target."