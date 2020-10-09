Baby seriously injured after car 'clipped' pram near Wrexham supermarket

A baby was seriously injured after being hit by a car while in its pram, police have confirmed.North Wales Police have issued an update after an incident in which a driver "clipped" the pram while it was being pushed by the baby's mum across a road near an ASDA store in Wrexham on Wednesday.The force initially said that the mother and baby were being taken to hospital for checks, and have now revealed that the infant was badly hurt as a result of the incident.It is understood the baby girl is just a few weeks old, and has suffered a serious head injury after her pram was tipped over in the collision.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: "Further to our last update this is a further appeal for the driver of a white small hatchback involved in a fail to stop RTC earlier today in Wrexham town centre."We are urging the driver to come forward, we are urging for any witnesses or dashcam to come forward and speak to us in confidence."The latest update is that the baby has suffered a serious injury and we would like to speak to the driver at the earliest opportunity."If you were in the area of Bodhyfryd, ASDA, Wrexham on 7th October at approximately 10.40am and witnessed anything please call 101 and ask to speak with the Roads Policing Unit quoting Y147907."