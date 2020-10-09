Bangor to go into local lockdown on Saturday

Bangor will go into lockdown this weekend following a sharp rise in cases, the Welsh Government has announced.

The new measures will come into force at 6pm on Saturday.

The new restrictions mean residents will not be allowed to leave or enter the areas without a reasonable excuse and will only meet outdoors.

The Welsh Government said Bangor had seen a significant cluster of cases and the incident rate stands at around 400 cases per 100,000 people.

It said cases appear to be closely associated with young people and the student population.

It added there is evidence of transmission of coronavirus throughout the county but the incidence rate varies from 152 cases per 100,000 in Arfon, which includes Bangor, to 55 cases per 100,000 people in Dwyfor and 18 cases per 100,000 people in Meirionydd.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "While large parts of Wales are now subject to local restrictions, I want to be clear – this is not a national lockdown. These are a series of local restrictions to respond to rises in cases in individual areas."

“It’s always difficult to make the decision to impose restrictions but we hope that these measures will make help to control the spread of the virus. It is important we all work together and support each other. This isn’t just about protecting ourselves, it’s about protecting each other.”

The Welsh government said the new restrictions will be kept under regular review and they will be enforced by local authorities and by the police.