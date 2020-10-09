Video report by ITV News journalist Paul Davies

We've always been stereotyped as the toughest guys. Gabin Kongolo

A Cardiff actor is calling on black men to reach out and talk about how they feel ahead of World Mental Health Day.

The combination of the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests left Gabin Kongolo feeling "low and not wanting to talk to people."

He is a passionate activist but is concerned about how this year has had "highly destructive impact" on the mental health of people like himself.

"I'd never felt so down because I was putting so much energy into something I cared about," he said.

"Afterwards, when I had the time to reflect, it just made me feel low, lonely, scared, and not wanting to talk to people when really I should have. I should have been talking to people letting them know how I feel, how I am."

Gabin said black men often find it more difficult to make themselves vulnerable and talk about how they feel.

He said that racism and "micro-aggressions" can have a negative impact on mental health and make it harder for black men to open up.

"We've always been stereotyped as the toughest guys and when we have that vulnerability to ourselves - or we show our vulnerable side - it almost gets really exploited in the worst way. And it's something I really want to change."

He continued: "When I'm walking in the street it's the little think it's the micro-aggressions. Such as when I'm walking on the same path as someone and then they cross the street and you turn back and you see they've crossed back. It's those little things.

"I'm just me, I could be the kindest guy - I could be anything - but to walk out of my house and be judged - it's really sad."

I found the courage within myself because I think that's what it takes to go out and say this is how I feel, I need help. Gabin Kongolo

Gabin wants to encourage others to talk about mental health and said the one thing that would have helped him was somebody asking "are you okay?"

"I think that goes such a long way. For me especially but I think for a lot of people it would.

"Those three words there hold so much weight and are so powerful and they can make anyone release what they feel."

Charities are warning of a mental health emergency linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Research from mental health charity Mind has found that two thirds of people say their mental health has worsened because of the pandemic with 31% of young people with existing mental health problems have admitted to self-harming in order to cope.

Mind Cymru are calling for “urgent” action to improve support across Wales.

ITV and STV’s Britain Get Talking has collaborated with mental health charities to launch its 'Help Our Helplines' campaign in the run up to World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

The campaign will raise funds to support helplines to tackle Britain's mental health emergency.