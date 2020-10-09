Public Health Wales records 766 new coronavirus cases with two new deaths

Public Health Wales says there have been 766 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Wales to 29,028.

Two new deaths were also recorded by the public health agency, with 1,646 people now having died in Wales after contracting the virus.

Almost two million people in Wales are currently under some form of tighter restrictions such as local lockdowns.

Public Health Wales recorded 766 more cases of the virus on Friday. Credit: PA Images

In a coronavirus press briefing on Friday, the First Minister said the virus is "waking up to the winter."

Mark Drakeford MS said: "Once again, we have seen an increase in the number of people admitted to hospital with coronavirus has been rising over the last seven days.

"More people are testing positive every day. There are more reports of coronavirus in care homes in Wales.

"And very sadly, more people are dying from coronavirus. My thoughts are with all their friends and families."