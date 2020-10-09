The First Minister has not ruled out introducing restrictions on hospitality businesses, like those seen in Scotland, if virus transmission becomes a problem in these settings.

Mark Drakeford MS said currently, evidence does not indicate that Welsh pubs and restaurants are hotspots for spreading the virus and so implementing more restrictions on the industry now would not be "proportionate".

He explained that the Welsh Government approach is to find what is driving virus case numbers in an area and then "match" their actions against the cause.

It comes as pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes in Scotland face more restrictions on their operating hours from 6pm on Friday.

The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is also expected to make an announcement on Friday surrounding forced closures for some hospitality businesses in parts of England.

Mr Drakeford said he is "sure" that the UK Government will want to go on ensuring that the same help is available to all UK businesses. Credit: PA Images

The First Minister said that "where hospitality is a problem" Welsh Government will take action, which could include the same measures seen in Scotland.

Most hospitality businesses in Scotland will only be able to operate indoors between 6am and 6pm.

However, Mr Drakeford said evidence does not currently suggest that coronavirus cases in Wales can be traced back to the hospitality industry.

If there isn't evidence that that is what is driving the numbers then I don't think its proportionate and I don't think it responds to the many people who are employed in that industry to take action. Mark Drakeford MS, First Minister of Wales

The First Minister said he is "looking forward to hearing what the Chancellor has to say" on Friday afternoon as Mr Sunak is also due to announce more support for businesses affected by lockdown restrictions.

Mr Drakeford said that Welsh Government had been in contact with the treasury already to "make sure that if there is money that will go to support businesses in England, that that money must be available to support all parts of the United Kingdom."

He added if Welsh Government were to impose restrictions on the hospitality sector, then measures to support those businesses would come from "the same stream of funding that the Chancellor" may announce for businesses in England.