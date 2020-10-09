Her Majesty has released this year's Birthday Honours list. Credit: PA Images

Warren Gatland, Alun Wyn Jones and Gareth Thomas have been named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for this year.

The three rugby greats have been named in the list which was meant to be published in June earlier this year, but was postponed in order to consider nominations for people playing crucial roles during the first months of the COVID-19 effort.

Scientists, health workers and sports coaches are among those also being honoured by Her Majesty in the list.

The former Wales Head Coach will be honoured. Credit: PA Images

Warren Gatland OBE is being honoured for his services to rugby in Wales after spending 12 years as Wales Head Coach and was the team's longest-serving coach.

Gatland first took charge of Wales for the 2008 Six Nations, with the Dragons winning that title and three more since.

A 29-12 win over France capped a Grand Slam and a resoundingly successful start for Gatland - the first of his three slams as they repeated the feat in 2012 and 2019.

Wyn Jones has been named among the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Credit: PA Images

Alun Wyn Jones is being honoured for his services to rugby union and is Wales' most-capped international.

The Wales captain and British and Irish Lion currently has 138 caps for Wales. Wyn Jones made his Wales debut as a flanker against Argentina in 2006 and his Six Nations debut against Ireland in 2007.

The professional rugby player is currently playing for rugby union team Ospreys.

Alfie will be honoured for his services to sport and health. Credit: PA Images

Gareth Thomas - also known to many as 'Alfie' is being honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for his services to sport and health.

The former Wales rugby captain revealed in 2019 that he is HIV positive and received an out-pouring of support from team-mates and fans, celebrities and even royalty.

Thomas decided to reveal his HIV status after he says he was being "put through hell" by blackmailers.