21 coronavirus deaths confirmed in Wales following 'delay'

There have been 21 coronavirus deaths, according to Public Health Wales.

However, health officials said the sharp rise in numbers is because of a delay in incorporating 17 deaths at Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board between Saturday 3 and Wednesday 7 October.

The death toll in Wales has now reached 1,667 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus is now 29,654, after 627 new cases were reported as of Saturday.

It comes following the announcement that Bangor will be face tighter restrictions from on Saturday.

Bangor is the latest area to face tighter restrictions in Wales. Credit: ITV Wales

From 6pm, people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a "reasonable excuse" and can only meet people they do not live with outdoors.

The new restrictions will apply to everyone living in the eight wards that make up the city of Bangor. The Pentir ward, which includes parts of Penrhosgarnedd and is the site of Ysbyty Gwynedd, is not covered by the restrictions.

It comes in response to a "significant cluster of cases" with outbreaks appearing to be "closely associated with young people and students", the Welsh Government said.

More than two million people are now under local lockdowns in Wales

Local restrictions are in place in the following areas in Wales: