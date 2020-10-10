Locals express mixed feelings as Bangor prepares to go into local lockdown

As Bangor prepares to go into local lockdown, there are mixed emotions about facing tighter restrictions.

On Friday evening, the Welsh Government announced Bangor would be the latest area in Wales to come under new rules due to rising cases.

It came in response to a "significant cluster of cases" with outbreaks appearing to be "closely associated with young people and students", the Welsh Government said.

From 6pm on Saturday, people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a "reasonable excuse" and can only meet people they do not live with outdoors.

Some feel stricter measures are needed and welcome the local lockdown, others feel it would not change the situation.

The new restrictions will apply to everyone living in the eight wards that make up the city of Bangor.

The Pentir ward, which includes parts of Penrhosgarnedd and is the site of Ysbyty Gwynedd, is not covered by the restrictions.

However the First Minister urged people in Gwynedd to maintain social distancing, and follow guidelines already in place. He said the situation is ''rapidly changing'' but no further restrictions would be announced this weekend.

''It is a very rapidly changing picture and we need to track it day by day. We have to review changes every seven days.''

''Figures are rising in some parts of Wales and stabilising in others and makes it difficult to assess so why we need to make sure we're staying on top it.''