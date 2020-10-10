Oldest female skydiver and Welsh charity founder Dilys Price dies aged 88

The oldest female skydiver and Welsh charity founder, Dilys Price OBE, has died at the age of 88.

The retired teacher from Cardiff completed over 1,100 jumps for charity and in the late 90s, Dilys founded the Touch Trust to help people with autism and severe disabilities.

It grew into a centre for 'touch therapy', using music, colour, scent and touch, to help more than 1,000 adults and children every week.

She stepped down from running the charity in 2015 - but continued her dedication to help fundraise and promote the work it does.

Dilys completed over 1,100 jumps over three decades.

Dilys also held the Guinness World Record as the oldest female skydiver in the world in 2016 and raised thousands of pounds for charity. She skydived for over three decades after signing up at the age of 54.

Speaking to ITV Wales in 2017, she said she hoped to inspire others.

''If I can encourage people who are older to just keep doing what they can and just to keep positive and that life can come back again, even when you're older.''

Her efforts for charity were recognised in 2017 when she was given a Pride of Britain Award.

Tributes have been paid from those who worked with her. Cardiff Metropolitan University called her a ''force of good.''