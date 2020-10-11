Deadlock in Dublin but Wales remain top of table in Nations League

Wales remain top of the table in the Nations League despite a goalless draw in Dublin.

Republic of Ireland were down to ten men after James McClean was sent off for a second bookable offence. They were also without five more players after one unnamed member of the squad had tested positive

Aaron Ramsey returned as captain for Wales after missing out the defeat against England, but it wasn't enough to secure three points.

Wales almost took advantage within two minutes when Harry Wilson exchanged passes with Ramsey and forced Randolph into a diving save, and the keeper was fortunate not to concede a penalty when he bundled Ampadu over in the box after dropping a high ball.

In an untidy start to the second half, both sides were repeatedly careless on the ball, although it was the visitors with Ramsey and James prominent who looked the more likely to put together a cohesive move.

The home side's hopes suffered a fresh blow with seven minutes remaining when Stoke winger McClean, who had already been cautioned, was dismissed for a late challenge on Ampadu.

James Mclean was sent off in the second half. Credit: PA Images

Wales skipper Aaron Ramsey was happy enough to emerge with a point.

He told Sky Sports: "We have seven points now and we're quite happy with the way things have gone so far in the group.

"It was a difficult game today, we found it hard at times but it's always a difficult place to come and to come away with a point, we'll take that."

The draw ended Wales' perfect start to the League B Group 4 campaign ahead of Wednesday's trip to Bulgaria.