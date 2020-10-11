Six stranded walkers rescued from Snowdonia peak after getting lost in low cloud

Six stranded walkers were rescued after getting lost in low cloud on a peak in Snowdonia.

The two groups of three had become ''cold, wet, tired and disorientated'' and reached a precarious slope on Cadairr Idris.

At about 5:30pm last evening, the walkers contacted call-handlers from Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Teamm, who arrived to lead them in the darkness to safety at 8pm on Saturday night.Graham O'Hanlon, of Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team said it could have been ''much more serious''.

"The group was composed of two independent parties, one of which was attempting the Welsh 3 Peaks (challenge) to raise money for charity, and both were lost in the low cloud and rain on the summit plateau of Mynydd Moel.''

"The groups joined forces to find a way off, but ended up coming down on the north rather than the south side of the mountain.Mr O'Hanlon said that team volunteers moved up the hill to meet the group, provide extra lighting, and escort them down to the road-head.

He urged people to enjoy mountains but stay safe as in poor weather and low cloud it is very easy to become disorientated."It makes those key map and compass skills all the more important in order to stay safe and get the most from the day."