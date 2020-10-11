Two more deaths confirmed in Wales as death toll rises to 1,669

Two people have died with coronavirus and 467 have tested positive, according to Public Health Wales.

It brings the death toll 1,669 while those who have tested positive rises to 30,121. More than 600,000 have been tested since the beginning of the pandemic.

It comes after 17 deaths were confirmed on Saturday. Public Health Wales said the rise was due to delays in reporting cases in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board area.

Bangor is the latest area to face tighter restrictions in Wales. Credit: ITV Wales

Locals express mixed feelings as Bangor goes into local lockdown

On Saturday, Bangor went into local lockdown after a rise in cases in the area. While the new rules were welcomed by some, many locals felt it was 'unfair'.

People can not enter or leave the area without a "reasonable excuse" and can only meet people they do not live with outdoors.

The new restrictions apply to everyone living in the eight wards that make up the city of Bangor. The Pentir ward, which includes parts of Penrhosgarnedd and is the site of Ysbyty Gwynedd, is not covered by the restrictions.

Seventeen areas in Wales are under tighter restrictions - affecting more than two million people.