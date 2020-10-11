A Welsh cyclist has opened up about coming out as transgender in the hope of inspiring others to be ''true to themselves''.

19-year-old, Emily Bridges, hoped to compete at the 2024 Olympics, but is now studying French and Politics at Nottingham University.

In an exclusive interview with ITV Wales on Coming Out Day, the teenager from Cwmbran, says she struggled with gender dysmorphia, but is much 'happier' now.

Emily no longer wants to 'lie' about who she is.

Emily says she is 'happier' now. Credit: Orlagh Gardner

By the age of sixteen, Emily won a silver medal at junior nationals in 2017 and was moved onto the Great Britain Junior Academy.

However, her career took a hit after suffering two crashes with a car and then a motorbike in her first year but it didn't stop her upwards journey. In 2018, Emily won two silvers at the national track championships.

She then went on to win her first national title in August 2019 but missed out on a bronze at the World Junior Championships in Germany.