Covid-19 outbreak at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital with 14 patients affected

There's been a Covid-19 outbreak at the Royal Gwent Hospital with 14 patients affected.

The outbreak at the Newport hospital is concentrated to around three wards but no members of staff are thought to have caught the virus.

It means a 'no visiting' policy had been reintroduced to the hospital with the exception of visits for some maternity and paediatric patients.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is working with Public Health Wales to contain the outbreak.

People with coronavirus symptoms are being asked to avoid visiting hospitals in Gwent and to call NHS 11 is their condition deteriorates.