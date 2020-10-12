The First Minister is making a fresh call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to introduce travel restrictions on people coming to Wales from English lockdown areas.

Mark Drakeford says if an announcement isn't made later today, the Welsh Government would use its own powers.

It's not a border issue, it's about not going from places where there's a lot of coronavirus to where there's not much of it. I hope we'll hear that from the Prime Minister on Monday, if we don't then we'll definitely consider the powers that we have ourselves to protect those parts of Wales. Mark Drakeford MS, First Minister

In Wales, people must not enter or leave areas subjected to local lockdown restrictions without a reasonable excuse such as going to work or for education.

More than two million people in Wales are currently in local lockdowns. Credit: PA Images

People living in England are under no such restrictions which means those living areas of higher Covid-19 infection rates can travel to areas of Wales with low community transmission.

The Welsh Government previously said it is "actively considering" imposing quarantine restrictions on people travelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus.

First Minister Mark Drakeford had previously called on the Prime Minister to introduce travel restrictions for people in areas of England under local lockdown.