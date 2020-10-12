Almost 500 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in Wales amid a "steady" rise in the number of hospital admissions.

A further four people have also died with the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,673.

During a press conference on Monday, the health minister said the number of people with coronavirus in hospital is "increasing steadily".

Vaughan Gething added there are currently more than 330 people with the virus in Welsh hospitals - up by more than 100 since last week.

The coronavirus incident rate for Wales now stands at more than 103 cases per 100,000 people.

The highest number of new cases was recorded in Cardiff, where 84 people tested positive according to Public Health Wales figures.

Merthyr Tydfil has more than 205 cases per 100,000 people - the highest in Wales - according to figures for the last seven days.

78 of the 487 cases reported in the last 24 hours were in residents outside of Wales, which are believed mostly to be students.

Overall, there have been 30,608 cases identified during the pandemic, but this figure is likely to be higher.

Ceredigion is the only local authority area in Wales where no new cases have been identified in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures come after another area of Wales was placed under local lockdown.

Bangor became the first city subject to tightened restrictions, after lockdowns were announced Llanelli and 15 local authority areas following a surge in cases.

In Caerphilly, which has been in lockdown for more than a month, there were more than 119 cases per 100,000 people during the week it was placed under new rules.

In the last seven days that number has dropped to 95.5 per 100,000 people.

The number of cases per 100,000 in Rhondda Cynon Taf has risen, from 150 during the week it went into lockdown, to 151.7 in the last seven days.