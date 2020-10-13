Aberpergwm mine in Vale of Neath to reopen after coronavirus outbreak

An underground mine in the Vale of Neath is due to reopen following an outbreak of coronavirus.

Work at Aberpergwm deep mine, near Glynneath, was immediately suspended on 2 October after a 'high rate' of positive tests among employees.

Mining will resume on Wednesday, with strict virus control measures in place.

A security team will be at the mine to ensure the full list of measures are implemented correctly, and workers returning to their jobs will be “walked through” the procedures, Neath Port Talbot council said.

Local safety experts said the mining company had "fully cooperated" with investigations.

Dr Keith Reid, executive director for public health for the Swansea Bay area, said: “I am glad the mine is able to reopen with appropriate safeguards in place.

“It’s an important reminder that in all workplaces we need to observe physical distancing, hand-washing and ventilation as approaches to minimise risk of transmission - and that workers who have symptoms, no matter how minor, need to self-isolate and seek testing.

"That’s important to keep both workers and businesses as safe as possible.”

Employees at the mine who tested positive were told to self-isolate and have been given advice by Neath Port Talbot Council’s Test, Trace, Protect service.

Additional mobile testing capacity has also been arranged for the local area.

Aberpergwm mine is operated by Energybuild Ltd and is said to be Europe's largest source of anthracite, better known as hard coal.