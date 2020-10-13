Cheapest house in Wales for sale with guide price of £5,000

The cheapest house currently for sale in Wales has a guide price of just £5,000.The house is for sale on High Street, Llanhilleth, a village in the valleys between Newbridge and Abertillery in Blaenau Gwent.

The property is nearby the now derelict Llanhilleth pit head baths, which, at its peak, employed 1,600 men, but have been disused and abandoned for more than 40 years.

The house is tucked away behind the disused Llanhilleth pit head baths.

Plans to build housing on the site were approved in 2008 but the development did not come to fruition, and in 2009 the Welsh Government announced it did not have the funds necessary to demolish it.The auction house selling the property says it has not ventured inside but states that viewings are possible, so potential bidders can confirm that there is a living room and kitchen downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs as described.It is stated that the property needs a full renovation and modernisation and that a full budget will be required on top of the final purchase price to do so.

The guide price for the house is £5,000.

The sale of the house also includes planning permission for a side and rear extension to create a three bedroom house.Bidding opens online via the auction house website at 8am on October 21 and finishes at 3.35pm on the same day.