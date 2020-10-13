A large haul of cocaine with a street value of around £6 million was discovered after a lorry was stopped at Holyhead Port on Anglesey.Around 83kg of the Class A drug was discovered concealed within a lorry load of refrigerated goods after a search was carried out on Friday.

It followed an operation involving the National Crime Agency, the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Border Force.A man has now appeared in court charged in connection with the discovery.

The lorry was stopped at Holyhead Port on Friday.

National Crime Agency branch commander David Cunningham said: "A huge amount of Class A drugs have been taken out of circulation and seizure of this size will have significantly disrupted and damaged the criminal enterprise.“I’d like to thank colleagues from the PSNI and Border Force, as by working together we have been able to ensure that these drugs didn’t reach the streets. Our investigation continues.”

The discovery was made at the port on Friday after a lorry was stopped.

Head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigations Branch, detective chief superintendent John McVea, added: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland is pleased to have worked with our law enforcement partners in the National Crime Agency and Border Force in removing around £6 million worth of Class A cocaine."I believe this enormous hoard was destined for Northern Ireland where it would have caused significant harm to people living in our communities."The seizure is one of the largest in recent times and demonstrates that we will continue in our relentless pursuit of removing these dangerous drugs from society."James Joseph Gray, 51, of County Londonderry in Northern Ireland, has been charged with exporting Class A drugs.He appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ court on Monday 12 October and was further remanded to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court on November 9.