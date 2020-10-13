Customer refused table at McDonald's because he didn't have smartphone

Fast food chain McDonald's has apologised after refusing a customer a table at one of its restaurants because he didn't have a smartphone.

Nathan Jones, 47, was hoping to escape the cold after arriving on foot to the Cardiff Road branch in Newport.

But he was told he needed a phone with him that was capable of scanning a track-and-trace QR code in order to be seated.

Nathan said: "I asked if a staff member with a phone could scan it for me, but they didn’t seem concerned."I was on foot so wanted to dine in, but my only option was to order take-away and sit outside in the cold."

Mr Jones said he didn't have his phone with him, but added: "I’m sure many folk don’t have a fully working smartphone for a host of economic reasons.

"My mum doesn’t even know how to use a smartphone."

Nathan Jones had hoped to dine in at one of the chain's restaurants to escape the cold. Credit: PA Images

McDonald's has apologised, saying the refusal is against their policy and that staff should have found another way to take Mr Jones' details.

A spokesman said: "In line with government requirements, our restaurants across Wales, England and Scotland must keep a temporary record of all dine-in customers."We encourage customers to scan our QR code poster available in each restaurant, but for those customers who do not have a smartphone or require assistance, our employees can manually collect their contact details instead."We’d like to apologise to the customer in question that, on this occasion, the policy was not implemented correctly."We have spoken to the restaurant to remind them of the processes we have in place.”

