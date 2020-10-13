Five new Covid deaths and 764 cases of the virus reported in Wales

A large number of new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wales, with 764 cases reported today.

That number is the highest since Friday, which saw 766 new cases across Wales.

Public Health Wales also said five new deaths from the virus have been recorded today.

The total number of cases now stands at 31,370, with 1,678 deaths.

Today's update shows Rhondda Cynon Taf has the highest Covid rate, with 41.4 cases per 100,000 of the population. It also recorded 100 new cases of the virus - second only to Cardiff with 110.

Pembrokeshire has the lowest rate, at 0.8. Just one new case was reported there today.

Meanwhile, the latest weekly figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal the number of coronavirus deaths in Wales has more than doubled.

Figures show there were 25 deaths in the week ending 2 October, compared to 12 the week before.

It comes as the Welsh Government said a short national lockdown - sometimes referred to as a 'circuit-breaker' or a 'fire break' - is "under consideration" in Wales and will be implemented if necessary.

