Aaron Ramsey has withdrawn from Wales' squad for Wednesday's Nations League match in Bulgaria.

The Juventus playmaker Ramsey captained Giggs' side in the 0-0 draw against Ireland on Sunday, but the Football Association of Wales confirmed he has since picked up an injury.

Ryan Giggs has defended his decision not to strengthen Wales' squad after losing five players for the Nations League clash with Bulgaria in Sofia.

Wales are short of forward options with David Brooks, and Hal Robson-Kanu dropping out alongside the suspended Kieffer Moore and Joe Morrell.

Giggs says being in a Covid-19 bubble has made the situation "more problematic", although other countries have called up players after being hit by withdrawals.

But Wales manager Giggs insists he has enough players at his disposal without attempting to draft others in to bolster his squad.

"We all got tested (for coronavirus) after the Ireland game on Sunday," Giggs said.

"After that, it would have been very difficult (to bring players in). Players would have had fly to Dublin and then Bulgaria."

"We just have to deal with the players we've got, which is fine."

Asked if he should have called up a replacement when Robson-Kanu was ruled out with a broken arm two days before last Thursday's England friendly, Giggs said: "We had 26 players so that was fine.

"I felt with Dan James, Harry Wilson and Brooksy not involved in the England game that they would be three new players coming into two games.

"So we felt we were fine in that respect.

"It has been more problematic because of the Covid situation. But that wasn't solely the reason, we felt we had enough players."

However, Wales have been boosted by Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham declaring himself fit for the game in Sofia.

Mepham missed Sunday's 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland after picking up a knee injury in a Wembley friendly against England last week.

"We had an eye on each game regarding the perfect scenario," Giggs said.

"Players going into the games looking fresh. It's not easy because you pick up knocks and suspensions and it never goes perfectly."

"But we've had a contingency plan and every country is in the same boat."

Wales are top of Group B4 with seven points from three games and have yet to concede in the competition.

"It's tough going away for the third game but we're up for the challenge," Giggs said.

"There's always pressure to get results and it's not easy going away again with the short turnaround.

"But we want to put ourselves in a good position for the two home Nations League games in November."