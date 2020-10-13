Short national lockdown for Wales 'under consideration' by government

The Welsh Government is "actively looking" at scientists' advice the UK Government allegedly rejected for an immediate two or three week national lockdown.

It said there is a "growing consensus" a different set of measures and actions are needed to respond to the rising rates of coronavirus during winter.

Newly released documents show the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) told the government that a "circuit breaker" lockdown in England would help slow the spread of coronavirus at a meeting on September 21.

The documents were released shortly after Boris Johnson announced a three-tier system of alert levels in England, which has put Liverpool into a near total lockdown.

The UK government has been accused of ignoring its own scientists' calls for an immediate short lockdown. Credit: PA

It comes after Vaughan Gething announced in Monday's press conference Wales was considering a similar tiered system to England, which indicates how fast the situation is changing.

In a statement, a Welsh Government spokesperson said, "A "fire break" set of measures to control Covid-19, similar to that described in the SAGE papers is under consideration in Wales, and will be implemented if we need to."At yesterday's COBR, the First Minister called for an additional four nation's meeting to discuss the circuit-breaker advice from SAGE."