Everything you need to know about the new series of I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here

If your countdown to Christmas isn't complete without the latest series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! then you're in luck.

The show will be returning in the coming weeks, with a different location and new contestants.

Read on to find out what to expect from this year's series.

Where will I'm a Celebrity be filmed this year?

The show has always been filmed in Australia, but this year it will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

With views of the countryside, the sprawling castle, complete with turrets, is nestled on a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea and is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

According to the castle's official website, the towering structure was built between 1812 and 1822 by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh.

They say the building was a memorial to his mother's ancestors, the Lloyds of Gwrych.

It's also rumoured to be haunted - so this year's celebrities might get more than they bargained for.

For the first time ever, the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the castle.

Who will be hosting it?

The show's long-standing presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be back to host this year's series.

A funny 40-second teaser released by ITV implies neither co-host is aware of the show's change of location.

"Ah, it's great to be back Down Under," says Ant as he steps out of a taxi and into a pile of dung.

"I would hate to see the kangaroo who left that."

Pulling off an eye mask, Dec adds: "Wow that was quick. I must have slept through the whole flight."

Dec then consults a map of Australia and says: "This place looks nothing like my map."

Will the show be vastly different this year?

As on the regular series, viewers will see a group of celebrities undertake gruelling trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead-up to one of them being crowned - for the first time ever - King or Queen of the Castle.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, said in August: “The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show. It was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! But Gwrych will definitely do that.

"The castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.

“While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! this Autumn.”

How long has the show been running?

As hard as it is to believe, I'm a Celebrity first aired on ITV in 2002 and this will be its 20th series.

As for Ant and Dec, they met as child actors and have worked together for three decades. They are also known for being the best of friends outside work.

The two recently shared a throwback photograph on Twitter, which might make you feel old if you remember the BBC show Byker Grove.

When will I'm a Celebrity be back on our screens?

We haven't got long to wait - ITV confirmed the show will return in November.

What will Ant and Dec make of Wales?

That's for Ant and Dec to decide - but they've already visited ahead of filming.

The duo shared a selfie together on Twitter, saying they were on a "quick trip to Wales in search of the #imaceleb castle. If only there was a sign..."

And, of course, they're sure to receive a warm Welsh welcome during their time here.

What has already been put in place for the new series?

The production crew have been busy installing a number of the key components for the show, including the famous I’m a Celebrity red telephone box.

In September a large glass box was also spotted being lowered in to the 19th century castle along with a marquee and a number of other containers.

Other containers have also been seen at the castle.

There will surely be lots more activity at the castle as we approach the start date for the series.

What has been said about the new series taking place in Wales?

Welsh fashion designer, and once runner-up on the show, David Emanuel spoke to ITV Wales about the prospect of the new series taking place in Abergele saying he was "excited".

"The thought of it being in a castle sounds very dramatic and romantic so it should be fun," he said.

"It is going to be so interesting because of the weather, it will be fabulous to show the countryside but it will be cold."

Who will be going in to the castle this year?

There has been no official comment on who will be taking part in the new series as a campmate yet, but Mr Emanuel suggested that ITV Wales' Jonathan Hill would be his choice for this year's show.

"I would like to put somebody like Jonathan Hill, that would put him to the test. Can you rise to the test Mr Hill?" he said.

