Public Health Wales has confirmed the highest number of new coronavirus cases for a single day since the start of the pandemic, with 946 reported in a 24-hour period.

Ten further people have also died with the virus, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 1,688.

The new cases takes the total confirmed number in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 32,316, although the real number is expected to be much higher.

Figures also showed that 9,726 tests were carried out yesterday as the number of cases continue to rise.

Dr Giri Shankar of Public Health Wales said that it was "vital" the population continued to follow government guidance to slow the spread of the virus.

Public Health Wales’ daily dashboard is today reporting the largest number of positive Coronavirus cases on a single day for the entire pandemic at 946 new cases. This demonstrates the high growth in numbers of positives, and reminds us how important it is that we all stick to the local restrictions, and to follow the social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the disease. Dr Giri Shankar

The record figures come as NHS Wales Chief Andrew Goodall confirmed that critical care was operating at full capacity in the country.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference on Wednesday, Dr Goodall said that whilst not all patients have coronavirus it was an indicator that pressure on the NHS was increasing.

Dr Andrew Goodall said that the upcoming period would be the most challenging of his career. Credit: Welsh Government

"It is quite possible that without action we could see the NHS in Wales under pressure within a month," he explained.

"Any action taken forward for any hospital needs to reflect the seriousness of the situation here in Wales."

At the conference Dr Goodall also discussed the possibility of implementing travel restrictions in Wales for people living outside of the country, saying that he would "welcome any measures to help control transmission of the virus".

First Minister Mark Drakeford wrote a letter to Boris Johnson urging him to introduce measures to help prevent the spread from hotspot areas in England to parts of Wales.

Mr Drakeford told ITV News if an announcement wasn't made on the matter, the Welsh Government would look to use its own powers.

