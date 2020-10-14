Man deliberately crashed car into his own house 'after losing temper'

A man deliberately drove his car into the front of his house while his partner was just yards away in the living room.Michael Sudbury caused more and £23,000 of damage to the rented property, as well as putting his girlfriend at risk.Due to his agitated state, police who arrived on the scene had to Taser him twice before he became compliant.Swansea Crown Court heard the incident took place at Sudbury's Pembrokeshire home on June 3 this year.

Michael Sudbury appeared before Swansea Crown Court Credit: PA

Hannah George, prosecuting, said the defendant had spent much of the day arguing with his partner, and telling her he was going to do something "extreme".The woman became so concerned about his comments that she called the police non-emergency 101 number to report the matter - something Sudbury told her was a "bad move".Miss George said the 46-year-old defendant wrote a note saying what he was about to do was premeditated and was the result of an argument, and that he wanted to go to prison.With that Sudbury left the property, got into his car, revved the engine, and smashed through the garden wall and into the wall of the house - all while his partner was still in the living room on the phone to police.The court heard the force of the impact on the house was such that a radiator came off the wall.

The defendant then got out of this car and began shouting "Is this good enough for you?" and behaving in an aggressive manner.Miss George said police were already en route, and soon arrived at the scene.The defendant told officers he "drove through the wall" after losing his temper, and because of his behaviour they had to draw their batons when trying to deal with him. When Sudbury continued to be aggressive police "red dotted" him with their Tasers - a technique where the red laser beam sight of the stun gun is shone on the target, and which is often enough to make a person compliant - and when that failed, the weapons were discharged twice.The court heard Sudbury was first taken to hospital as a precaution having been involved in a collision, and subsequently gave a positive breath test - he told officers he had drunk a bottle of wine after the crash.He was later taken to Haverfordwest police station to be interviewed, where he said he had deliberately driven into the house because he wanted to go to prison. An evidential breath test showed he had 52micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35. He again denied drinking before the crash.The court heard the collision left a large crack in the wall of the house, and the cost of repairing the damage was more than £23,000.Sudbury, of Glyn Hafan, Llangwm, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, had previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage being reckless as to whether life was endangered and to driving with excess alcohol when he appeared in the dock for sentencing.The court heard he has 18 previous convictions for 81 previous offences including for criminal damage - an offence which had seen him drive a car into a road sign - and assaulting a traffic warden.Lee Davies, for Sudbury, said his client required "significant" amounts of medication for his mental health problems, and that by his own admission had not been taking them - or not taking them properly - at the time of the incident.He said prior to the events of June 3 and his subsequent prosecution the defendant "did not appreciate the seriousness of his condition and the importance of his medication" but now he did, and understood he had to take the medication not just for his well-being but the well-being of others.The advocate added that Sudbury and his partner were still together.Judge Catherine Richards told Sudbury it was clear he had lost his temper on the day in question, acted selfishly, and put the safety of someone he professes to care about in danger.She said she accepted the state of the defendant's mental health had played a part, but said he had come off his medication without first seeking advice, and had consumed alcohol - decisions which "had consequences for others".Giving the defendant a one-third discount for his guilty pleas the judge sentenced him to two years in prison comprising two years for the criminal damage and two months for drink-driving, the sentences to run concurrently.Sudbury was disqualified from driving for 12 months, the ban extended by 12 months to cover the period he will be behind bars.