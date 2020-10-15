Police officers will use number plate recognition to enforce the ban on people travelling into Wales from other areas of the UK with high levels of Covid-19 transmission.

The First Minister announced the move on Wednesday, after repeated calls on the Prime Minister to enforce the restriction were ignored.

The Welsh Government will introduce the restrictions by 6pm on Friday 16, should Boris Johnson not bring in his own measures to the same effect before that date.

But there has been criticism that the ban will be impossible to enforce, with the Police Federation of England and Wales warning services are already over-stretched.

Mark Drakeford defended the decision, claiming that officers will use a "range of techniques" to catch rule-breakers.

Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast: "Number plates are one of the ways in which they are able to identify cars that are travelling long distances, but that won't be the only way.

"They will have long-practice techniques developed earlier in the year, and they will apply those again over the weeks to come."

But the Welsh lead of the Police Federation of England and Wales said the travel restrictions were easier to enforce because there was a blanket rule for England and Wales.

Mark Bleasdale said: "This time, we've got situations where there are certain parts of England that people can travel into Wales and certain parts that can't.

"Then also within Wales, we've got different lockdown provisions, so there is quite a high number of counties that people can't travel in and out of without good reason.

"It looks like a very complicated picture for those frontline officers."

During the national lockdown, people in Wales were not allowed to travel further than five miles from their home without a reasonable excuse.

Those who breached the rules faced a £60 fine, with Wales' four police forces regularly sharing instances of travellers being caught out.

67% 67% of those fined for breaking the five-mile rule in north Wales came from England.

Figures published after the five-mile rule ended in July showed that out of the 281 fines issues in north Wales, 81 involved local residents, while 188 involved visitors from England.

The English areas which had the highest proportion of offenders were Merseyside, the West Midlands, Cheshire, and Greater Manchester - areas which are all now subject to tightened restrictions.

Alun Cairns, Conservative MP for the Vale of Glamorgan and former Secretary of State for Wales, said: "I think the divisive nature of such a policy is dangerous.

"In England, in the high risk and they very high risk areas in the three-tier system, there's clear advice that people shouldn't be travelling.

"But to create a physical barrier or a policy barrier that is so clear and stark between Wales and England, at a time when we've been trying to open the borders, I think the tone and the language that the First Minister is using is quite dangerous."

I am somewhat concerned that this is more to do with being anti-English than anti-Covid. Alun Cairns, Conservative MP for Vale of Glamorgan

The UK Government said it was "disappointing" that the Welsh Government "chose to act unilaterally".

But Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, backed Mark Drakeford after he announced the plans.

"These are public health decisions, and nothing to do with constitutional or political debates," she said in a social media post.