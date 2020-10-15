Wales rugby legend, Gethin Jenkins will replace Sam Warburton on Wayne Pivac's Wales coaching team as technical coach.

The former prop is one of the most decorated players in Wales Rugby Union history, with 129 caps, four Six Nations championships and three time selection for the British & Irish Lions.

Jenkins takes over the role from Warburton, who has decided he needs to spend more time on his other commitments away from coaching.

Gethin Jenkins made 129 appearances for Wales during his career. Credit: PA

Since retiring from the game in 2018, Jenkins moved into coaching - taking up roles with Cardiff Blues and Cardiff RFC.

He officially began his role, looking at breakdown-recovery, at the start of the autumn campaign alongside Warburton for a short handover period.

Talking about his new position, the 39-year-old said that he was "relishing" the opportunity to join up with Pivac and the national team.

I’m well versed on the demands of the international game and I’m looking forward to offering my input and where I can, add to the environment. Gethin Jenkins

"I would like to thank Richard Holland, John Mulvihill, and Gruff Rees for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career at Cardiff Blues," he continued.

"I would also like to thank Steve Law at Cardiff RFC for giving me free rein to experience preparing a team on a week to week basis.

"I’m relishing the opportunity to get stuck into the international environment, working with quality coaches and players at the top of their game."

Wayne Pivac was appointed as Warren Gatland's successor in 2018. Credit: PA

Speaking about the addition of Jenkins to his backroom team, coach Pivac said that he would add "invaluable experience".

"Since retiring he has built a great reputation as a coach and has worked across different levels and age-grades of the game, most recently working alongside Wales’ U20 side," he said.

I’m delighted to be welcoming Gethin into the coaching team, he has vast experience of the international game and is hugely respected. Wayne Pivac, Wales Head Coach

"Gethin will be a great addition to the coaching team and will compliment Byron extremely well in their respective roles and I’m looking forward to working with him."

Warburton only joined the coaching team in November of 2019, but Pivac praised him for contributions during his time in the role.

"I’d like to thank Sam for his hard work over the last year and what he has given to the team and to Wales," Pivac continued.

"I would like to thank him for his honesty regarding his future and the need to spend more time on other projects away from the game and wish him all the best in that."

After stepping down from the role himself, Warburton said that being in lockdown gave him the opportunity to evaluate his own commitments and spend more time with his newborn child.

Sam Warburton announced the birth of his second child on social media in August. Credit: PA

"I would like to thank Wayne and the coaching team for the opportunity I’ve had," he said.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with them and I’m excited for the future for the national team.

"For me personally, I have had time to reflect and plan during the lockdown and I feel with a new addition to my family and business interests away from coaching, I can’t devote the time needed in the role and so have decided to step away from coaching.

"What Wayne and his team are building is hugely exciting and I wish them all the best for the future."