Ten more people have died with coronavirus in Wales, taking the total in the country to 1,698.

Public Health Wales' latest figures show that there was also 727 new cases of the virus reported yesterday.

That takes the total number of confirmed cases in Wales, since the start of the pandemic, to 33,041.

The number of new cases is down by more than 200 on the day before, when a record number of 946 were reported.

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford said that a travel ban for people travelling in to Wales from areas of high transmission in England would come in to place on Friday.

Mr Drakeford had repeatedly called on the Prime Minister to enforce the restriction, even writing two letters to No.10.

The Welsh Government will introduce the restrictions by 6pm on Friday 16, should Boris Johnson not bring in his own measures to the same effect before that date.

It has also been confirmed that police will use number plate recognition to enforce the ban.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the ban after No.10 refused to implement the restriction. Credit: Welsh Government.

NHS Wales Chief Dr Andrew Goodall backed the announcement. He said during a press conference on Wednesday that he would welcome "any measures" that would help control transmission of coronavirus.

"We are clear in Wales that as part of our levels that we are putting in place local restrictions and people should not be traveling out of the area unless they have reasonable excuses," he said.

"It is trying to limit the opportunities for the virus to develop in social settings. From my perspective I would welcome any actions that help us control any transmission here in Wales."

Welsh Government have been criticised for the move though. The Police Federation of England and Wales said the rule would be essentially 'unenforceable' while the Conservative MP for the Vale of Glamorgan dubbed the policy more 'anti-English' than 'anti-Covid'.

