A married businessman who was leading a secret triple life was found dead days after Christmas in his girlfriend's house, having been stabbed multiple times, an inquest has heard.

Gary Williams, 58, had been married to Elaine for many years, while also being in a long-term relationship with another woman since 1991, and having a girlfriend, Jessena Sheridan, 46.

Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Coroner's Court heard that neither Mr Williams' wife nor his partner were aware of each other or that he had been seeing Miss Sheridan since 2014.

The father-of-one, who ran a business selling caravans, left the home he shared with his wife in Swansea on Christmas Eve last year, telling her he was delivering a caravan to Yorkshire and would be back for Christmas morning.

Police investigating the house where Mr Williams' body was found.

Instead, he went to Miss Sheridan's home in Llanelli, where he was later found dead on December 29.

The inquest heard that Mr Williams, who had met his wife at 18 and married soon after, would often be away overnight travelling to motor auctions around the country as he had previously owned a car sales business.

Coroner's officer Malcolm Thompson told the inquest in Llanelli that Mr Williams had spent the morning of Christmas Eve looking after his two grandchildren.

He left home that afternoon to deliver the caravan, saying he would be back for Christmas morning.

"This was the last time he was seen by his family," Mr Thompson said.

"Unbeknown to his family, it would appear that Gary had been leading a triple life. Since 1991 Gary had been involved in an affair with a woman from the Llanelli area with whom he would spend several nights during the week.

"He had informed her that he was separated from his wife and he had a son living abroad. She regarded themselves as partners.

"Unbeknown to either his wife or his partner, Gary was also having an affair with Jessena Sheridan. It is believed Gary attended at her home on December 24 after leaving his family home."

The court heard that the last contact Miss Sheridan's family had with her was a text message on the afternoon of Christmas Day.

On the evening of December 29, members of her family went to her home in Lakefield Place, Llanelli, having become concerned for her welfare.

"As they entered the front door they could see a large piece of cardboard blocking the stairway and informing them not to enter and to call the police, with a message indicating her intention," Mr Thompson said.

The naked, bloodstained body of Mr Williams was found in a bedroom near that of Miss Sheridan, who had lacerations to her wrists and arms.

"The walls, the floor were heavily bloodstained and several knives of various sizes were on the bedroom floor," Mr Thompson said.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Williams died from multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest and abdomen. He also had defensive injuries to his wrist.

Acting Senior Coroner Paul Bennett recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

"I have found this to be a particularly difficult and tragic case of which to hear evidence," he said.

"It is not disputed Gary Williams had been living a triple and somewhat complicated life. Not only was Mr Williams married, but he also had a partner, and was also having an affair with Jessena Sheridan whom he had met and formed a relationship with in 2014.

"This relationship had been secretly kept from both Gary's wife and his partner. This triple existence was managed for many years by Gary as he continued his working and social life.

"He had been able to separate these relationships entirely without either his wife or long-term partner having any knowledge of his further involvement with Miss Sheridan.

"The reality is that he left to visit Miss Sheridan at her home that same day. No clear details are available of what actually took place thereafter other than there must have been some sort of altercation between Gary and Miss Sheridan.

"The real tragedy of this case is not knowing what it was that led to this terrible series of events and what the intention of Mr Williams's assailant at the time."

Miss Sheridan's inquest was due to take place on Friday afternoon.