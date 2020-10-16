Watch the press conference live:

The Welsh Government is looking "very carefully" at introducing a circuit-breaker lockdown in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus, the First Minister has announced.

A time-limited “fire-break” – also known as a circuit-breaker, would be following the latest scientific advice for Wales, Mark Drakeford said.

It would be a "short, sharp shock to the virus", he said, "which could turn back the clock, slowing down its spread and buy us more time – and vital capacity in the NHS."

But Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Government has not yet come to a final decision, and will discuss the possibility over the weekend before making an announcement on Monday.

